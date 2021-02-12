Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.33. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,379. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

