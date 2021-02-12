Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading Down 3.4%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUTIF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

