QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.04. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2,574 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

