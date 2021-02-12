QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 11% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $175,695.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

