QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $147.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.27 million and the lowest is $147.16 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $128.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $564.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,372 shares of company stock worth $3,434,740. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after acquiring an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

