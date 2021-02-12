Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.13

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.13 and traded as low as $121.25. Quixant shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 8,054 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

