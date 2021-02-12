QunQun Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $418,970.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01111020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.05710507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

