QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 128.4% in January

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QMCI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 595,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
