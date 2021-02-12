Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.84. 11,783,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 12,393,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 479,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.