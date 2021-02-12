Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.84. 11,783,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 12,393,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 479,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.
Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.
