Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.49. 373,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 407,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

