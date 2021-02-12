Ragnarok Hits Market Capitalization of $15,478.53 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $15,478.53 and $208.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00080146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00092149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.96 or 0.99690275 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

