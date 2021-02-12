Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00347906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.64 or 0.03359560 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.