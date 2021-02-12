Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.37.

RL stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 10,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,137. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -89.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

