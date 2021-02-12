Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 million, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

