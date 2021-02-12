Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.46

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 5666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

