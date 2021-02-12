RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.70 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $62.12 million and $13.70 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 45.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00106928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091829 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.36 or 1.01520841 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,862,379 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

