Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNGR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

