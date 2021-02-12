Rarible Price Reaches $14.35 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $14.35 or 0.00030028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $35.32 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.