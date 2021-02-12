Ratecoin (XRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $58,477.97

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $58,477.97 and $23.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

