Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,440.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 118.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $17,440.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00283188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00105323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,449.28 or 1.01768123 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.