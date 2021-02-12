Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $410.67 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $410.67 million and $57.12 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00065678 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01128912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,119,645,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

