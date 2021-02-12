Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.11.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$149.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.53.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

