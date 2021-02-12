Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

TSE:MTL opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.08. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of C$971.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

