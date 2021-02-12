Raymond James Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$20.50 Price Target

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$20.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.72.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.90 and a 1 year high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

