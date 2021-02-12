RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,801,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.06 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

