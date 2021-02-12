Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading Up 5%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,203,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,394,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.