RED 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,941.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $641,013.45 and $29,941.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded up 59.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00427666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

