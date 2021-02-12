Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.45. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 79,633 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

