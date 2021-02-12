Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.32. Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

In related news, insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,466,920.

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

