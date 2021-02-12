Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars.

