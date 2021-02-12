Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.60. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

