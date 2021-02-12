Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Reaches $142.90 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $142.90 million and approximately $308.34 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01126338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006346 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.33 or 0.05772303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

