Refereum Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and approximately $12,018.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.97 or 0.01100558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.25 or 0.05747248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

