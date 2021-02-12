reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $2.02

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and $1.41 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00284889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090351 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00066269 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,640 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.