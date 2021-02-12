Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $41,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $490.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.87. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.83 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

