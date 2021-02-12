Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Short Interest Update

Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 212.8% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RGIN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Regenicin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
Regenicin Company Profile
