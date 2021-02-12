Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Short Interest Update

Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 212.8% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGIN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Regenicin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Regenicin Company Profile

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products portfolio include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. Its products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures.

