Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 1,381 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.35 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

