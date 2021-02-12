Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $432.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.52 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.