Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,414. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

