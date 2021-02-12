Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Biogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

