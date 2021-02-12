Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.