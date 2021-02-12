Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.