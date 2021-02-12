Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $21.51 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.