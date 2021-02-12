Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $314.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $318.27. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

