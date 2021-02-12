Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

