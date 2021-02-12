Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE:C opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

