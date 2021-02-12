Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $85.36 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

