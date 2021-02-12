Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

