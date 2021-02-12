Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 10,433 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.