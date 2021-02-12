Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

